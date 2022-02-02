AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million.

AFCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFCG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.04. 4,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

