Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

