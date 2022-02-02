Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aedifica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. Aedifica has a 52-week low of $121.35 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

