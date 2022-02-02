AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 17,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 27,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the third quarter valued at about $182,000.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.