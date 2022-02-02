Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,247 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 202,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 802,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

