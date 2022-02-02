Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.