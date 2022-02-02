Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAL) by 1,924.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 534,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AZAL opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $29.53.

