Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PROS by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 85,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in PROS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $70,691.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRO stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

