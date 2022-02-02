Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $502,000 Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avient by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after purchasing an additional 256,207 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

