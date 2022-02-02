Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after buying an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after buying an additional 251,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after buying an additional 746,684 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE JHG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.41. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

