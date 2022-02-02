Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.