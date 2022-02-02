Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

