Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.316 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $5.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

