Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,064 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $85,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,982 shares of company stock worth $2,426,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.