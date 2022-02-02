Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

AMD stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. 121,705,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,790,047. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.