Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,302,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.