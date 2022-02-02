Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,092 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $538.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

