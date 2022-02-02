ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

