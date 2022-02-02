AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after acquiring an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 281,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 260,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

