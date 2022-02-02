Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

