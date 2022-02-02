Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.