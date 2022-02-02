Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.