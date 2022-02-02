Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,686 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.2% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Accenture were worth $94,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,725. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.14. 22,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,808. The company has a market cap of $224.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.77 and a 200 day moving average of $350.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.