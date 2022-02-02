Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Ellyn Shook Sells 1,500 Shares

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $353.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.38. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after buying an additional 157,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after purchasing an additional 252,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

