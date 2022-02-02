Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 3.5% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) shares traded up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.20. 2,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

