ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

