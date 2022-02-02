AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.00

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $136.89, with a volume of 53434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.00.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

Get AbbVie alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.