Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $128.51. 36,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

