A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.84 million.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

ATEN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,170. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. A10 Networks has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 856,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $13,452,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,591,142 shares of company stock worth $24,492,459. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

