A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. A10 Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

ATEN stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,921. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 734,298 shares of company stock worth $11,040,008. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.