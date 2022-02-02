950 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 42.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 19.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 21.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 536,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after buying an additional 96,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

NYSE FTV opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

