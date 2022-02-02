$94.44 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce sales of $94.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $215.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.61 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

XNCR traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 244,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.