8,945 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.