$892.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $892.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $910.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $851.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Nasdaq by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.13. The stock had a trading volume of 898,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,813. Nasdaq has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

