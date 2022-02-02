7,693 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

