7,412 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,412 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $498,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dycom Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 153.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

