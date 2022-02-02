$733.96 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report sales of $733.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.79 million and the highest is $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $658.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

