7,200 Shares in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.