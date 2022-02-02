71,998 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

