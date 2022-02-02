52,240 Shares in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 105,606 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

