51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Gap Up to $50.32

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.32, but opened at $52.89. 51job shares last traded at $49.87, with a volume of 156 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 51job by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in 51job in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

