51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 436,137 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $49.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.
About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
