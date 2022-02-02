51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 436,137 shares.The stock last traded at $50.99 and had previously closed at $49.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter valued at $101,292,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,500,000. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,102,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,162,000 after acquiring an additional 844,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth approximately $48,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

