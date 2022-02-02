512 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 229,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 45.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,544 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Argus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

