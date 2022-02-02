50,000 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $350.29. 34,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,989. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.09. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

