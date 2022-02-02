$496.46 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $496.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.60 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSC. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3,937.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.88. 2,207,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.