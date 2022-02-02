4,616 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

