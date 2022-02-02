4,330 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

