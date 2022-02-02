3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $74,000.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $87,240.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00.

DDD stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

