397 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.68 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.