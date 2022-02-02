369 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

