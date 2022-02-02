$33.44 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post sales of $33.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the lowest is $32.23 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $138.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $140.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,663,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 165,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after buying an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,305. The stock has a market cap of $690.59 million, a PE ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

